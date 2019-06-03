Roughly 80 wild land fire personnel from the northern Rockies region are getting ready to travel to Canada.
This is all in an effort to help stop the current wild fires burning up north.
“Region one of the USDA Forest Service recently got a call for help in Canadian Wild Fires so we'll be sending inner agency Hot Shot Crews from the Lolo, the Bitterroot, the Helena Lewis and Clark and the Flat Head National Forest., “said Dan Hottle Press Officer, Forest Service Northern Region.
Forest service officials say there will also be roughly 20 crewmen sent in from the Rogue River hot shots out of Oregon.
Crews could be in Canada for up to two weeks but we won’t know what their individual assignments will be until they arrive.