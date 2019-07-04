GREAT FALLS - Outside of parades and fireworks, the Fourth of July is often a time for lots of food, and hot dogs are especially popular for the occasion.
Hot dogs have been an American staple food for at least 100 years, and they’re a go to for many during Independence Day celebrations. But that begs the question: since it's existed for so long, is there a right way to eat a hot dog?
Apparently, there is. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to preparing and eating the sandwich. Some include using your hands instead of utensils, not putting any ketchup after you're 18, and finishing a serving in a total of five bites.
KFBB spoke to a few people in the Electric City during Thursday’s Fourth of July parade to hear their thoughts on the eating etiquette.
Ryan Hainey, a cook at Tracy’s Family Restaurant, said the guidelines are understandable to an extent.
"I wouldn't say there should be any rules when for eating a hot dog, but it makes sense that they would make it up,” said Hainey. “So long as we're not restricting some condiments on there, we're good."
Matthew Scottwetzel, who watched the parade with his family, said people wouldn’t necessarily follow NHDSC’s etiquette just because they exist.
"They're free to have any guidelines they want, but I still think people are gonna eat them however they want to eat them," said Scottwetzel.
"You can eat it however you want. I mean, we're Americans, we have our rights,” said 9-year-old Ethan Payne. “I don't think there should be a proper way because maybe they don't like having a bun or something."
When it came to how they like their hot dogs, everyone had some different tastes.
"Just have a hot dog in the hand, beer in the other," said Hainey.
"These guys eat them without buns a lot,” said Scottwetzel, gesturing to his two sons, “but I like 'em with a bun. I like the bun toasted. Yeah, that's how I like it. Some spicy mustard."
"I don't mind portugese sausage, but mostly it's ballpark," said Ethan.
Obviously there's more than one method to eating a hot dog. But however you decide to do it, the KFBB staff just wants to wish everyone a fun and safe Fourth of July.