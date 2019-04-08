At one point Montana was home to 16 different tracks. Today there are only two, one in great falls and one in miles city.
In an effort to make the sport thrive once again, the legislature wants to take a look at improving modern day gambling by using the results and statistics of races from as far back as 50 years ago.
Similar to slot machines, these machines are actually called para-mutuel waging machine, and they are able to be as in depth or as simple for the users needs. Since all the machines are connected, the winning pools can grow to be very large for their potential winners.
Racing was in trouble in Montana as the board faced a debt of 634-thousand dollars. Tucker told us this will be paid off by the end of the year, freeing up an extra 60-thousand dollars that can now be used elsewhere.
The bill is currently under review and if approved will go into effect through 20-21 and then will be re-evaluated with a new plan to keep improving horse racing in Montana. The bill most recently passed through a 3-rd reading in the house chamber today, with 89 votes yes and 8 votes against.