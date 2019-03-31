A busy weekend at the Home and Garden Show is finally wrapping up after a record breaking year in attendance.
On average, the Home and Garden Show sees about 16,000 people over the weekend.
However this year, they're expecting that number to be much higher.
With people coming from Wyoming, Nebraska, and even as far as Canada, the Home and Garden Show is a continuously growing event.
In the end, it's all for a good cause.
“We want this to be a community show. This is one of the biggest things that happens in great falls. We like giving back. The proceeds and the money that we get, part of that goes back into the community; so we're really proud of what the Great Falls Home Builders do in the community,” explains Katie Hanning, Executive Officer for the Home Builder’s Association.
The Home and Garden Show is in the top three for the biggest events held in Great Falls, bringing in about 280 vendors this year alone.
With a waiting list of over 40 people, Katie tells me that the event is getting so large that they're starting to look at options for more room later down the road.
If you're interested in participating in next year’s Home and Garden Show, you'll need to sign up as early as the second week of November because of how quickly spots fill up.