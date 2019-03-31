With an average of 16,000 visitors, the Home and Garden Show is one of the busiest times of the year for the Great Falls Food Bank.
Local EMS has partnered with the Food Bank for the past 5-6 years now and has hosted food drives at the Home and Garden Show for the past 3 years.
At the moment, the Food Bank is right on track for what they typically see this time of year, however, they always have room for more.
For the EMS involved in this year's fundraiser, this is much more than just a one-day event.
“Great Falls Emergency Service’s felt this was one way to give back to the community, through the Food Bank. People see us only as one side, usually on the ambulance, however, this is a better way to see us i think,” explains Roger Fleek, EMS Food Bank Sponsor.
For local EMS, the fundraising doesn't end here.
Every other month they will be out in the community, collecting non-perishable items or monetary donations.
If you have items you'd like to donate, you can drop them off at the food bank itself or the local EMS station.