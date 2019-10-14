GREAT FALLS - Students in Great Falls learned about history firsthand on Monday after a talk by a Holocaust survivor.
“I'm just really thoughtful and thankful for what we heard today,” said Taylor Haslid, Great Falls High School Senior.
“We shouldn’t forget this and I don’t even know, to be honest, it’s just hard to take in,” said Quinton Greer, Great Falls High School Senior.
“Its really hard to like process all of it it’s amazing how fast everything changes over time and it’s amazing how fast like he changes and how he processes everything,” said Sydney Kelly, Great Falls High School Senior.
Pete Metzelaar closed out his presentation with a message on looking out for the people around you, in hopes no one will ever have to experience what he did in the future.