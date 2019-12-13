GREAT FALLS- Family photos aren’t uncommon this time of year, and one pet shop in town has a photographer in house this weekend to take holiday photos of your furrier family members.
Fetch Pet Boutique is having a holiday photo shoot with holiday-inspired backdrops for people and their pets, and it’s benefiting the Great Falls Animal Shelter as well.
Photos are two digital images for $30, and Fetch says a portion of the proceeds will go to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.
The first session for photos will be December 14 starting at 2:00 pm at the Fetch Pet Boutique, 1408 3rd Street northwest, and if you can’t make it this weekend, there’s another session next Saturday as well.
