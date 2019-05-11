HELENA – Fire managers will host two prescribed burns this weekend, according to a release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
They will take place at the following dates and locations:
- Saturday, May 11 – Could burn up to 140 acres.
Helena Ranger District will continue its Beaver-Soup prescribed burn, northeast of Helena near York in the Little Belt Mountains, meant to reduce “fuel loading” and improve wildlife food supplies and habitat It’s a project related to the one done a few weeks ago northwest of Eldorado Road and west of Owl Gulch Road.
- Sunday, May 12 – Could burn up to 500 acres
Judith Musselshell Ranger District will start a prescribed burn from a spark in the air, roughly 16 miles north of Two Dot. It’s meant to lower the amount of down or dead trees while improving food supply for wildlife, and help maintain winter range for deer and elk.
Fire staff will follow a specific plan for each burn, and will light a “test fire” to make sure conditions are safe enough for prescribed fires. Both burns will likely create large visible columns of smoke, according to HLCNF.
For the latest updates on the fires and potential plan changes, you can check out the HLCNF Facebook page.