ROCKY BOY- Thursday night at 11:25 pm a 16-year-old girl was killed in Hill County.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was driving south on Laredo Road.
According to MHP, at the intersection of Upper Buttercup Road and Agency Road a 16-year-old girl ran out into the road, was struck by the car and was thrown to the right side of the road.
The driver of the car did not stop and when emergency responders arrived the girl was declared dead on the scene.
No names have been released and the driver of the Dodge Journey has not been identified as of Friday.