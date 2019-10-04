HAVRE- Hill County Sheriff’s Office received a report early October 4 from a resident of Box Elder, saying someone knocked on their door and told them he was a police officer.
A release from Hill County Sheriff’s Office says when the resident checked the peephole in the door they did not see anyone, and when they turned on the porch light, a man run away.
Officials determined the person who knocked on the door was not an officer and could not find the man.
The suspect was described by the resident as a dark-haired male approximately 6 feet tall, with an average build, wearing a black sweatshirt, a dark baseball cap, and dark pants.
Hill County Sheriff is encouraging the public to positively identify anyone at their door before opening the door.
Law enforcement officers can be identified by a badge and departmental identification, calling the local law enforcement agency directly, or calling 9-1-1 to confirm the person at the door is actually a law enforcement officer.
Anyone with information is asked to call either Crimestoppers at 406-265-4444, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 406-265-2512 or the Havre Police Department at 406-265-4361.