A Hill County man is charged with 31 felony counts in connection to having sexual relations with a minor.
Court documents state Kristopher Chapman, 33, has been charged with 6 counts of sexual intercourse without consent, 24 counts of sexual abuse of children, and one count of indecent exposure. The charges stem from accusations of sexual relations with a victim younger than 16 years old between September and December of 2019.
According to the Havre Daily News, "Chapman is on adult probation and is a registered violent offender. The Havre Police Department and the Hill County Sheriff's Office had received multiple reports in October and November stating that Chapman had been having inappropriate contact with a minor. Court documents indicate officers contacted Chapman's probation officer and started to investigate the case, the document said. Officers went to Chapman's residence, where they found a 13-year-old girl hiding in Chapman's closet. Officers seized Chapman's cellphone, and after obtaining a warrant to search it, found at least 19 photographs ranging from Nov. 10 to Dec. 7, which depicted the 13-year-old girl partially or completely nude. Officers also found at least five videos of sexual acts, which officers were able to identify Chapman by his voice and visible tattoos. "
Chapman is being held in the Hill County Detention Center.