Highway 49 reopens after road crews finish major repairs

BROWNING – Road crews have reopened Highway 49 Thursday afternoon after they finished making the necessary road repairs.
The Browning section of Montana’s Department of Transportation (DOT) says the road is now safe for the traveling public as they prepare to make some more minor repairs in the area.
The completed repairs come roughly two weeks after the road gave way to landslides as a result of a rainstorm, said Cody White, Browning's section supervisor with DOT. As a result, White said he and his crew had to rebuild the road's shoulders and reinforce it with asphalt, before they could put pavement on top.
The agency asks travelers to report any rock slides they see to Browning’s DOT at (406) 338-2610, and to obey the 25 miles-per-hour speed limit when driving on the Looking Glass road.