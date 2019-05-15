WEST GLACIER - Traffic on Highway 2 was delayed for about six hours on Wednesday afternoon, due to a fatal wreck involving two vehicles.
A release from the Montana Department of Transportation says the wreck took place at mile marker 166, 13 miles east of the West Glacier entrance of Glacier National Park.
The wreck was reported at 4 PM.
And the Montana Highway Patrol Incident Report listed the incident as a fatal crash.
Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane, while crews worked to clear the scene.
The road reopened fully to traffic just before 10 PM.
This is a developing story and ABC FOX Montana will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.