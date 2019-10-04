GREAT FALLS - This past Wednesday several students from CMR High School volunteered their time to hang out and walk with several Meadowlark elementary students.
This event brought several generations of students together and potentially even more for future walks.
Having family and friends come together for an event is just one step the walk takes.
Meadowlark student Bryson Virts told me how this event helped his whole school.
“Its actually important for the whole school because you can get faster the more you walk and the more steps,” said Bryson Virts.
This is the events 9th year here in Great Falls and for the CMR students, it was fun to take a step into the past and see where they came from not so long ago.