Hey Great Falls, did you know there are places to recycle in town?

GREAT FALLS- We all know recycling is tough in Montana- But we bet you’re throwing away several things you can recycle even in Montana. We’ve got a surprising list of items you can recycle.
Okay, think about some of the items you throw out daily. Junk mail, cardboard, batteries, magazines, the list goes on. So what if we told you, you could recycle those items in the Electric City?
Now, what if we told you there are at least five places that recycle in Great Falls?
“I would love to know more about that and be a part of it. I’m defiantly shocked,” said Laura Troyer, a Great Falls resident.
Laura Troyer’s answer is about the same response we got from at least five other people living in Great Falls. They say if they knew about these places, they’d recycle.
So here’s the list of places and some of the items they say can be recycled:
-Auto Zone: Transmission Fluid, Power Steering Fluid, Gear Oil
-Batteries and Bulbs: Car Batteries, Used/Old Batteries, Cameras, Phones, Laptops
-Filipowicz Brothers Salvage: All Metals
-Montana Waste Systems Inc: Recycling Pick Up (Cans, Cardboard, Magazines, Junk Mail)
-Oily Waste: Oil, Anti-Freeze, Power Steering Fluid
-Pacific Steel & Recycling: Copper, Aluminum, Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators
Pacific Steel and Recycling tells us, they’ve taken plastic in the past, but right now they aren’t because there are currently global export market issues. Meaning the recycling processing capabilities in Canada and the United States aren’t up to par compared to other country’s.
As for where to place those glass bottles- well, Pacific Steel and Recycling says you may still have to throw them in the trash because there’s nowhere in town to take glass.
I also spoke with NeighborWorks- who runs an annual clean-up every spring (MApril Clean Up). Earlier this May, they were able to remove 36 tons of debris in surrounding Great Falls and put it into the landfill. That number was actually the most collected at a MApril event in the last 35 years.
It's why now, they're looking at bringing more awareness about why recycling and picking up debris is important across the state.