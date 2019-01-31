Hemp crops are continuing to grow across Montana, but it could also be the downfall of some farmers.
According to the Great Falls Development Authority, there isn’t a true market for hemp in Montana, and as a result, there isn’t much research or security either.
Hemp can be used for a variety of things such as CBD oil, lotions, creams and more.
When prices for common commodities such as wheat and barley see a drop in price, farmers tend to look for more options like hemp in order to make ends meet.
However, many farmers aren’t familiar with the hemp industry which can create problems for them in the long run.
“If I was at a farmer level, the thing that we’re lacking here is a true market that’s organized with perfect information to make sure that you don’t plant a crop only to find that nobody’s going to pay for it or there’s not actually a market or to find that the company you were working with turns out they weren’t doing things one hundred percent legal in the way they were selling their products,” explains Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, Director of GFDA Food and AG Development.
Additionally, farmers tend to look at production costs from years past and base their crops off of that.
As mentioned earlier, there isn’t much of a true market for hemp in Montana yet. This means past records aren’t too reliable and there isn’t any guarantee of finding buyers, unlike common commodity crops.
In the end, farmer’s can lose money through higher productions costs and a lower pay out rate.
The GFDA highly advises farmers to be extremely cautious and reach out to extension agents or the Department of Agriculture before agreeing to grow a new crop such as hemp.
Despite the current speculation, the GFDA is predicting that small and/or large hemp processing facilities will start up within the Golden Triangle over the next year and a half or so.