GREAT FALLS – The need for volunteer fire fighters is something that impacts fire departments across the nation.
If there are fewer and fewer fire fighters then the response times that citizens depend on may be at risk at increasing.
Part of the problem is new volunteers may sometimes not know the amount of time and stress it puts on them out the gate.
“It’s a huge time commitment and not everyone who signs up and not everyone who signs up realizes how much time volunteers put in. How many hours they get for all their training, all the fire calls, all the other things that go into being in a fire department, it’s a huge time commitment.” said Carl Thrasher, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief.
What keeps a lot of them going is the support from families and fellow volunteers.
This balance gives each volunteer two families one at home and one in every fire department knowing they have someone by their side in everything, always.
