GREAT FALLS - High schoolers in Great Falls got to take a glimpse into the future Thursday with a special program designed to help students for what lies ahead in life.
It's called the Reality Fair and it provides an opportunity for students to take on imaginary roles with actual real-life scenarios.
Students were given a job with a set income, some money in a savings account, maybe some kids and a vehicle.
“I think the most surprising thing is how much money life really costs and really putting in all the expenses and then having the random life choices interfere the ones you don’t expect,” said Chase Mitchell, Junior, Paris Gibson Education Center.
The students received random events like a car breaking down or getting extremely sick.
“It gives us a nice little precursor to what it is going to look like just without real money involved,” Chase Mitchell, Junior, Paris Gibson Education Center.
With so much information being thrown at them we had to ask if they felt the program was a success.
“I use it now in my life today with gas and insurance and with certain bills I have to pay now I have to prioritize my money management,” Chase Mitchell, Junior, Paris Gibson Education Center.
This is the second time this has been held at the education center and the hope is to spread the program to all the high schools in the area.