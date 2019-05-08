HELENA – Police are inviting the public to an upcoming celebration of local, state and federal peace officers who died or became disabled in the line of duty.
2019’s Montana Law Enforcement Peace Officers’ Memorial Day will take place in Helena on May 15 during Police Week.
There’ll be a procession of police and emergency vehicles 11:00 AM starting at Helena and Last Chance Gulch. It will travel south through the Walking Mall to Broadway Street, before heading to the Capitol Building east of town.
The Memorial Ceremony itself will begin at the Capitol Building at noon, featuring guest speakers and music.
It’s the city’s third time hosting the “travelling” ceremony since it first began in the early 2000s.
In 2018 it was held in Bozeman and in Havre the year before.