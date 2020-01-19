HELENA – A 15-year-old Helena girl died Sunday as a result of a car crash on Saturday morning, just east of the Capital, according to an official report from Montana Highway Patrol.
The girl was travelling west on York Road near Lasalle Lane at 11:15 am, when her car veered off the road. She overcorrected in an attempt to get back on, and drove off the road's right side into a deep ditch, before completely rolling over a driveway approach.
The girl ejected from the vehicle as a result of the roll. She was not wearing a seat belt, said MHP dispatchers.
Rescue crews got the call around 11:17 am, and first sent the teenager to St. Peters for treatment, before flying her out to Benefis in Great Falls. She passed away from her injuries on Sunday.
Investigators are not considering speed, alcohol or drugs as factors in the incident, which marks the fifth fatal crash for 2020 so far, said MHP dispatchers.
The girl’s identity has not been released as of the writing of this article.