Helena prerelease walkaway found dead

Lewis and Clark County are investigating a suspicious death of a man who was a reported walkway from the Helena pre-release center on Wednesday.
According to Lewis and Clark county sheriff Leo Dutton, Devin Deaton was found dead on Wednesday at a hotel on the 700 block of north Washington street in Helena.
Dutton says the cause of death is still under investigation. However, the death is considered suspicious at this time.
An autopsy has been scheduled. We of course will update you with more information as it becomes available.