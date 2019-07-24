HELENA – Police are asking for help in finding a Native American man who walked away from the Helena Pre-Release Center.
Ryder James Daniels, 22, is described as being six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Helena Police Department. Daniels was last seen leaving the center for work on July 22 around 2:30 PM Wednesday.
The walk-away is serving sentences for Criminal Mischief from Cascade County, and is currently listed as an escapee from the pre-release center.
If you have information on Daniels’ location, you’re asked to call the police department at (406) 457-8866 or your local law enforcement.