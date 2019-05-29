HELENA – Police are looking for a local 17-year-old who recently went missing.
The Helena Police Department (H.P.D.) describes Matthew Brandon Peterson as six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with white sleeves and white lettering, black tennis shoes, sweatpants and a black backpack.
Matthew is possibly riding a gold BMX style bicycle with black tires.
H.P.D. says Matthew is not missing under suspicious circumstances.
If you have any information about his location, you can call H.P.D. at (406) 457-8865.