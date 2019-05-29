HELENA – Two officers will be cycling around town after the Helena Police Department launched its Downtown area Bike Patrol on Tuesday.
Officer Mandi Peterson and Officer Kyle Walter will bike on patrol in parts of Helena, with a focus on presence and enforcement in the downtown area, according to an email sent to KFBB. While H.P.D. didn’t give exact patrol hours, they did say the officers would work during busier times of the day and during large events coming up over the summer.
Before they started, both Officer Peterson and Officer Walter certified in the Law Enforcement Bicycle Association, or LEBA, after a 32-hour bike training program in Ogden, Utah.
In a statement, H.P.D. wrote, “The [H.P.D.] is excited to be able to add these Bike Patrol Officers as an added resource for the Helena Community.”