HELENA - Helena’s Mayor and U.S. Senate Candidate Wilmot Collins has been charged in connection to a hit and run.
Police say that Collins has been cited for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Interim Police Chief Steve Hagen said that officers responded to a hit and run call from a Butte woman, who told police that Collins rear ended her vehicle near downtown Helena on Monday.
Hagen said that the drivers discussed the accident and that Collins gave her a business card before leaving.
Neither party were injured.
Hagen says the Lewis and Clark County Attorney cited the mayor with two misdemeanor charges. Collins is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Collins said he offered to pay for any damages and that the other driver had left the scene first. He says he plans to contest the leaving the scene charge.
Depending on the outcome, some are wondering if this could be a setback to Collins' bid to run for U.S. Senate.
In a short amount of time he's made a name for himself in the Treasure State after moving to Helena in the 1990's from Liberia. He became Helena's first African-American mayor in the last election, unseating Jim Smith.
He served in the military and was an instructor at Carroll College, along with the Department of Public Health and Human Services Employee as well.
He's made affordable housing and support for veterans top priorities in his campaigns, and is the first African American person ever to win Helena's mayoral race.