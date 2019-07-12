GREAT FALLS - As the fires in Alaska continue to burn more support was needed, in response to this the Helena Hot Shots were sent out to aid in the fight.
The Hot Shots were recently sent out to Canada to help with Wildfires up North and with that mission complete a new one has been set.
The fires have burning so strong this year in Alaska that there have already been over 1 million acres burned throughout the state.
With heavy winds combined with the fires, the smoke has taken over areas of Fairbanks to the point where some residents are choosing to not even leave their homes.
“We live like 15 miles away from the fire I couldn’t see the end of my drive way. It was 20 yards or something the visibility it was really dangerous for elderly poeple or with problems breathing.” Said Frank Stelges, Wildfire Photographer.
Frank was able to spend some time with the Hot Shots and in our conversations with him.
He told us how friendly the Hot Shots were and that they all enjoyed getting to play with his (Frank) dog.