The Helena Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 16- year old Madeleine Elizabeth.
Police say she ran away from home between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
She is roughly 5’ 5”, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities say they aren't sure about the clothing she was last seen in.
The Helena Police says they don't suspect anything suspicious surrounding her disappearance.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or the nearest local law enforcement agency.