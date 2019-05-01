HELENA - To celebrate the start of Mental Health Month on Wednesday, the Man Therapy campaign is working together with local businesses to host activities that’ll help clear your mind, reduce stress and get those endorphins flowing.
From Man Therapy’s Guys’ Night Out Activity Schedule:
- May The Fourth Be With You – Sat, May 4 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Ten Mile Creek Brewery
“Calling all intergalactic princesses, Jedi masters, padawans and scruffy looking Nerf herders! Enjoy a night of Star Wars trivia and a chance to win some sweet prizes in honor of our favorite Star Wars holiday and Man Therapy.”
- Work Your Wings – Thurs, May 9 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at Premiere Fitness MT
“Try out a new arm workout and build some muscle with the folks at Premiere Fitness. After you’ve broken a sweat, practice lifting chicken wings like a champ with your workout buddies. Wings will be catered at this free event.”
- Bro’Ga – Sat, May 18 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Hot Helena Yoga
“Get your downward dog and sweat on with your buddies at this free yoga class, space is limited. Call (406) 202-1451 to reserve a spot.”
- Just For Kicks – Sat, May 25 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at Frederick’s ATA Martial Arts
“You don’t need to be a black belt to put an end to stress and anger like a karate chop to a 2x4 does. Learn the basics of Taekwondo and self-defense during this free class.”
- Let The Good Times Roll – Fri, May 31 from 9:00 – 11:30 PM at Sleeping Giant Lanes.
“Spend an evening of Cosmic Bowling with Man Therapy during this free family event! Just say the words “Man Therapy” and Sleeping Giant Lanes will cover your shoes and game.”
The online campaign was created with working men aged anywhere from 25-to-54-years-old in mind, offering resources for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The demographic had the highest number of suicide deaths among any age/gender group in 2009 at 43%, according to the Center for Disease Control and Previon’s WISQAR fatal injury report.
For more information, you can visit the Man Therapy website.
If you or anyone you know are having suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800) 273-8255 or visit their official website.