HELENA – Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Helena Pre-Release Center Thursday.
Officers with the Helena Police Department describe 33-year-old Dustin Dale Klamm as five feet seven inches, 220 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt and black shoes.
Klamm is currently listed as an escapee from the pre-release center.
If you have information about Klamm’s location, you’re asked to call HPD at (406) 457-8865 or your local law enforcement.