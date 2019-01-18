GREAT FALLS- Over 100 people showed up to the Healthy Lives Vibrant Future Steering Committee Symposium.
It’s held every three years so our community can give their input on what healthcare changes they'd like to improve across the electric city.
So far the committee has been continuing to work on stopping substance abuse, preventing child abuse, and reducing obesity and heart disease, all issues the public wants solved.
However, the biggest problem people want to tackle is finding better access to behavioral and mental health resources.
"It's something that we've had a lot of string that we've been pulling, and now that we've got community feedback, it's time to pull those strings together, and knit the sweater,” said Kim Skornogoski with the Healthy Lives Vibrant Future Steering Committee.
They also collected surveys with written comments so people can elaborate on other things they want to change. Once those ideas come to fruition, the committee is working together to develop a plan.