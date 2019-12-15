Healthy eating in the office

Whether its bagels, birthday cake or leftover candy, the office break room is often a dumping ground for free food.
According to Cleveland clinic’s doctor Susan Albers, when food is free for the taking, it can be tough to pass it by – especially if we’re having a rough day.
If you’re feeling stressed at work, doctor Albers recommends taking a short breather, and walking around the office instead of making a beeline for the food.
She says it’s easy to fall victim to mindlessly snacking on free office food because social eating is contagious if we see other people eating, we’re more likely to join in.
“A lot of eating happens in the office around emotional eating. We get stressed at work, and we become very vulnerable to that free food- it makes it much easier to go to the break room and devour those muffins, or those donuts or anything that is hanging out there,” said, Susan Albers, PsyD, Cleveland Clinic.
But if you’re worried that snacking on office goodies is impacting your waistline, doctor Albers recommends having a healthy snack stash nearby.
This will help cut down on the urge to snack on calorie-filled freebies when the afternoon slump sets in.
She also recommends placing free food in places where people don’t hang out.
If you have to work a little harder to get to it, the food is out of sight and, hopefully, out of mind.
Take the time to ask yourself whether you even really want or need it.
Doctor Albers recommends creating a culture around what people can bring to the office. for instance, workplaces can choose one day each month to celebrate birthdays this lowers the number of sweets traveling throughout the office.