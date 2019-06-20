GREAT FALLS - Sometimes, animals can end up in your house during the warm summer months, either looking for food or shelter. In Cascade County, at least one bat has entered someone's home in 2019, and health officials want to warn you of the dangers they can bring.
Warm-blooded mammals like skunks can potentially carry rabies, a fatal but preventable disease that attacks the brain, and can spread through cuts and scratches from wild animals.
Contact with bats in particular has a high risk of infection, but there are ways you can bat-proof your home. For instance, since they can potentially enter through openings like windows and chimneys, you can use screens, plastic or even bird netting to cover these areas up.
You'll want to avoid using more permanent covers until after the month of August, so you don't accidentally trap these animals indoors before the Fall and Winter seasons.
If you do find these animals inside, you're asked to avoid touching them at all costs.
"If you see a bat or a raccoon baby or something like that, don't pick it up,” said Kristina Smucker, a wildlife biologist with Mont. Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “A straightforward way is to not touch wildlife. If you care, leave it there,"
"Bats in particular are especially dangerous because to contact because their teeth are so sharp and so small, that you can actually have a bite and not even realize it," said Registered Sanitarian Millie Olsen, with the City-County Health Department in Great Falls.
If you have to move a bat outside, you can use a pair of thick gloves and any tools you can find -- like kitchen tongs, containers and nets -- to safely capture and remove them.
Ideally, you should try to capture the animal alive if possible and send it to CCHD to test for rabies, said Smucker. You can still send it for testing if you have to end up killing it, but Smucker said it’s important to leave the head intact. Additionally, if you think it may take a few days before you can make it to the department, you should store the dead bat in a fridge instead of a freezer
If you come across other animals like raccoons and foxes, Kristina said they'll leave on their own if you can trap them in a room with an open window, away from people and pets.
If you think you or someone you know has come into contact with these wild animals, you’re urged to thoroughly clean any wounds, and contact your local healthcare provider or health department for checkup.