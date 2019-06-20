Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT MOST LOCATIONS, EXCEPT FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER PEAKS IN THE LITTLE BELT AND SNOWY MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, LEWISTOWN, OR WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES OVER KINGS HILLS PASS AND ON HIGHER MOUNTAIN ROADS. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE PLANNING ON RECREATING OR WORKING IN THE BACKCOUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&