Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ON TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER KINGS HILL PASS. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&