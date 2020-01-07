GREAT FALLS- CM Russell head football coach, Gary Lowry, has submitted his resignation.
The release from Great Falls Public Schools:
Gary Lowry, Head Football coach at CM Russell High School, has submitted his resignation. Gary has spent 35 years as a member of the C.M. Russell football staff, the past 6 as head coach.
As an assistant coach, Gary was a part of the CM Russell staff that qualified for the state championship game 11 times, winning 9. As a head coach, the Rustlers qualified for the 2014 state championship game before finishing as the runner up. The athletic department recognizes and appreciates Gary’s efforts throughout his career and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
The head football position at CMR will be advertised beginning the week of January 13th with a yet undetermined closing date. Interested parties can submit an application via the GFPS website.