Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

