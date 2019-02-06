According to the U.S. Attorney's Office within the Department of Justice, 38-year-old Geneva Nadeau of Hays has been convicted of sexually abusing and photographing a child.
U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a press release Nadeau was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release.
Prosecutors said that in October of 2015, Nadeau sexually abused a child younger than 12, and then photographed the abuse. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office got a tip that Nadeau had an email address that contained child pornography; she was then arrested on unrelated charges and law enforcement found more child pron images on her tablet.
Nadeau had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse.