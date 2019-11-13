GREAT FALLS- MDT is reporting hay bales blocking a lane of traffic on the Augusta Fairfield cut across.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the hay bales are blocking a lane from milepost 6 to milepost 7.
Anyone driving in the area is asked to slow down and use caution.
The Montana Department of Transportation is en route to clear the road.
HAY BALES BLOCKING ONE LANE on NONE AUGUSTA FAIRFIELD CUT ACROSS from milepost 6.0 to 7.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 13, 2019