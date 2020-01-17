HAVRE -- A new HGTV show called “Home Town Takeover” has one Havre business owner encouraging people to nominate Havre.
Kimmi Boyce, the business owner of Boyce and Berry Flowers made a Facebook post to ‘Havre’s Questions, Comments & Concerns’ encouraging people to respond to HGTV’s call for submissions and nominate Havre.
Submission requirements for the show are the town must have a population of less than 40,000 residents, homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a main street that needs a facelift.
When nominating a town, photos and a video of the town must be uploaded and there is an option to tell them about the town as well.
The page where people can nominate a town says they want people to show them a place they think needs a makeover, a tour around the town involving the places that need help and those who love the town, and anywhere the town needs love and what you love about it.
Boyce said in her post on Facebook that people lose nothing if they proudly submit Havre as a place they care about and would love to see restored.
From the Havre Daily News, Boyce said Havre is perfect for the contest, not only because it fits the three main requirements, but also because Havre’s citizens are ready for change and are itching to find ways to contribute to Havre’s beauty and worth.
The application deadline is February 7, 2020, and anybody wanting to nominate a town can do so on HGTV’s website here.