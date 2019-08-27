HAVRE- Several people from Havre have posted to Facebook complaining about the tap water coming from their faucets; saying it smells like garbage and has a rusty color.

One of the community members claimed he has been dealing with the problem for over a year now; forcing him to try and move in order to get cleaner water.

Others described having the issue for only 2-3 weeks, and described the water as swampy, a fish farm and even dirt.

Community members around the area say they've gotten stomach aches from drinking it and are left with slimy residue after a bath or shower.

As a result, one father is forced to get creative when it comes to having water in his home.

“We have to buy it from Wal-Mart. We have a family of 6. We go to my dad's house to take a shower, we don't even use our shower anymore,” explains Shawn White, a resident of Havre.

Other community members say they've tried using filters, but even this barely makes it drinkable.

Most of the people seeing this rusty brown and smelly water are on the north side of Havre, which according to the water treatment plant, is well water, making it out of their control.

According to the Public Works Department in Havre, they don't have any control over the wells either because they're all privately owned.

Most of what the folks on the north side of Havre are seeing is higher levels of Sulfur and Iron.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you're water comes from the treatment plant and tastes a little odd, this is because of a chemical compound known as Geosmin; which comes from blooming algae.

It's not harmful in any way and the treatment plant tries to run it through a carbon filter before it hits your faucet; lasting until about the first frost.