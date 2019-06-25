HAVRE – As fireworks go on sale across the Treasure State, police want to remind Havre residents to follow city laws when it comes to playing with the explosive material.
People can use fireworks within city limits beginning at 8:00 AM until midnight from July 2 to the 4. Only “common fireworks” are allowed under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hazardous Materials Regulation. Skyrockets, roman candles and bottle rockets do not fall under this category, according to the Havre Police Department.
Additionally, fireworks of any kind are banned in all city parks and public areas, like sidewalks, streets, right of way, easements or alleys.
Finally, you’re asked to clean up after yourself if you use any fireworks. In Havre, it is illegal to leave debris from used fireworks on any public place. Examples can include, but aren’t limited to, parks sidewalks, streets, alleys or private property belonging to your neighbors.
Anyone who breaks the rules above may face a misdemeanor charge and a fine that changes starting at $100, depending on how many times they commit an offense.