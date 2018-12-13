Around noon on December 13, Havre Police Department received a phone call stating a local business had received a suspicious email.
The email allegedly stated that there was an explosive device in the building and the suspects were requesting money to be transferred in Bitcoin.
Havre police say at least two businesses in town received the email. Since then, law enforcement has learned the threat is occurring nationwide and deemed it non-credible. Havre Police Department asks that anyone who receives a similar email to not delete it, and call them at (406)-265-4361.