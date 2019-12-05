HAVRE- There is a lot of focus on the country's southern border right now, but some say we should be just as concerned about the nation's northern border.
An incident just last month near Havre shows why.
Last month, 19 illegal immigrants who were traveling in packed SUV’s were arrested here in Montana.
The border patrol is not releasing much information about these arrests yet, but we took a trip to Havre to see the challenging conditions our border patrol agents face every day.
When it comes to keeping our country safe, patrol officers at the northern border battle against many different challenges throughout the year, but if you asked any of them, they would tell you how ready they are for anything the job throws at them.
“Professionalism, honor, integrity- those are all things that are key to the United States Border Patrol and when we encounter people we treat them with professionalism,” Said Havre Sector U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent, Sean McGoffin.
The northern border area is best described as a massive stretch of land with lots of flat and open areas.
So how exactly does the border patrol spot people trying to cross with so much ground to cover? Well, the answer comes from the community.
“We have the border resident information network, and those are people throughout our community who we have spoken to and trust who call into us regularly who give us information that they perceive to be valuable,” Said McGoffin.
Those tips are vital to border patrol success since the areas people can appear in a stretch beyond what the eye can see
But sometimes, Mother Nature can have her own plans when patrols have to go out.
“Just in the temperatures alone you are dealing with a huge fluctuation and that can fluctuate day to day up here,” says Thomas David Lines, an operations Officer for the Havre Sector Border Patrol, “Like right now, it can be beautiful and then a storm can roll in and get down to -10, -20,-30 whatever the case is and it can roll in just like that.”
It was thanks to the efforts of the patrol and the tips from the community that 19 illegal immigrants had been arrested.
Now some might think that once they have caught someone the process is very straight forward, but most of the time that is not actually the case
Most of the people who cross don’t speak English, so that alone can change the entire process to get people back home and sometimes the job asks patrol officers to do more than you might have ever imagined.
“We've had agents in this sector hike on foot out to people who are stuck in cars in winter terrain and get them out of there and help them egress the area,” Said McGoffin.
With freezing temperatures and harsh terrain no matter what the patrol officers want to put the people first.
“I have literally worked extra time making sure we can get there to rescue somebody only to find out we didn’t make it in time and it’s… it hurts, it’s something you don’t forget about throughout your career when you’re not there to make it in time,” said Lines.
But even during the worst-case scenarios, McGoffin like his fellow patrol officers will never give up.
“We go out of our way because the border patrol is really about community and caring for the people in the community and we really care about lives,” said Lines.