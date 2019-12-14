The holiday season is in full effect and that means cold and flu season is also at its peak.
Luckily for everyone this season, there are some very easy things you can do to avoid getting sick before your family and Santa comes to town.
When the Christmas lights go up and everyone begins decorating their trees, the last thing you might be thinking about is washing your hands or even putting on hand sanitizer.
Local health officials tell us that can make all the difference in staying healthy during the holidays.
“The best thing first and foremost is keeping it real simple, a hand washing just uh you know especially coughing, sneezing uh to not sneeze into your hands you know then you are handing off those germs onto the next person,” said Tom Lambert, Public Health Nurse at the City-County Health Department.
Now, hand sanitizers don't act as a replacement for hand washing, so it's important to keep that in mind the next time you are out and about shopping.
And as a reminder, one of the best ways to avoid the flu is to get your flu shot.