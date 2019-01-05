Have you ever heard of Oula? Local woman inspires others through dance

GREAT FALLS- Have you ever heard of Oula? Well, it was founded in Missoula, and Great Falls resident, Diedri Durocher started inspiring our community this past May when she became an instructor.
With some kick, jabs, and booty shaking, you're “Oula-ing”. Meaning listening to specific music playlists designed around a high cardio work out.
"It is a part living room dance party and part therapy,” said Durocher.
Some songs make you feel sassy, sexy, and silly.
"You may even feel sad during a song and have some release during the songs and that is on purpose. That's kind of that therapeutic part. Kind of that mind, well being, body work out,” said Durocher.
Its mission is, to empower women.
"There's so much out there that tries to make us feel bad about ourselves whether it's photoshopped images or companies that want to make money off of our insecurities,” said Durocher.
It creates space to be yourself, giving you confidence, while enjoying and living in the moment.
"I serve on the Eating Disorder Task Force of Great Falls, and my daughter was diagnosed with anorexia seven years ago, and at that time I didn't know about eating disorders and their destructiveness and how deadly they are, and how we can all play a role in that because we are striving for the perfect body," said Durocher.
Oula isn't just for women, men are encouraged to join in as well, and today they certainly did.
"Men have a role in empowering women also, we encourage men to also take on that role of empowering women,” said Durocher.
Since Oula's focus is on community, they actually just started free classes on Friday’s at the YWCA in Great Falls. They ask you to bring a $5 donation so they can continue to empower women.
Class schedule:
Monday:
9:00 a.m. @ Country Club with Sharie
4:15 p.m. @ West Bank Landing Peak with Diedri
Wednesday:
4:15 p.m. @ West Bank Landing Peak with Diedri
5:30 p.m. @ IFHC Fitness Center with Beth
Friday:
9:15 a.m. @ YWCA Basement with Diedri & Sharie
6: 30 p.m. @ Access Fitness with Kimi
Sunday:
1:30 p.m. @ Access Fitness with Beth & Sam