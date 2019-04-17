Have you downloaded CodeRED?

GREAT FALLS- You or may not be familiar with CodeRED. It's an alert system designed to protect you and your family in case an emergency happens, and now first responders are urging folks to sign up for this system.
According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, with the city's Emergency and Disaster Services position vacant, GFFR Fire Chief, Steve Hester has had to take over that position's responsibility forcing him to focus on more than he normally does which is why Hester is now making code-red one of his priorities.
CodeRED has been around for at least six years but hasn't been something the city has necessarily broadcasted out to the public in past years. So the city has started campaigning for it explaining that if you sign up, you'll be alerted through texts, calls, or social media about amber alerts, weather conditions, and even personal emergencies like your house catching on fire.
From the City of Great Falls:
“CodeRED is an emergency notification service that allows emergency officials to notify residents and businesses by telephone, cell phone, text message, email and social media regarding time-sensitive emergency notifications.
CodeRED has been providing emergency notifications throughout the nation since 1998 and averages more than 200 campaigns a day. Any message regarding the safety, property or welfare of the community will be disseminated using the CodeRED system. These may include AMBER alerts, notifications to take emergency action, boil water orders or evacuation notices.
The CodeRED link takes you to a secure, customized Community Notification Enrollment page that allows residents and businesses to add or update their contact information to ensure they will be included when a message is sent – unlisted numbers, mobile numbers, TDD/TTY requirements can all be entered.”