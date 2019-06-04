Several people have started to notice an increase in prairie dog and gopher populations across Great Falls.
One of the biggest problems when it comes to prairie dogs and gophers are the holes they leave behind.
“If you were off trail with your bike, with your anything, the holes are really deep and they're really frequent,” says Debra Hane, a resident of Great Falls.
However, when it comes to keeping track of small game population, Montana's Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says that's where things get a little complicated.
“We don't keep track of prairie dog and ground squirrel populations,” explains Bruce Auchly, Region 4 Information Officer.
Without a proper record, it's hard to determine if we're actually seeing an increase in rodent population.
In addition to this, FWP says there are other things to keep in mind.
“Whether a population is up or down, that could also be spotty. It might be an increase in a population of any animal in one location; whereas through much of the state, not the case,” explains Auchly.
If you're seeing an increase of prairie dogs and gophers in your area, the bad news is, there really isn't a solid answer as to why.
“Animal populations go up and down for all animals; birds, mammals, fish. And it's so dependent on weather, on habitat, on predation,” explains Auchly.