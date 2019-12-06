GREAT FALLS- A Harlem man is facing five years in prison after strangling his partner in April.
According to the Department of Justice, in April, the man, 27-year-old Allesandro Foursouls, and his partner were drinking at his grandmother’s house when he got angry with his partner for something she said.
Court documents filed in the case say Foursouls told the victim, “I’ll kill you [expletive],” before putting his hands around her throat and squeezed until the victim lost consciousness.
The victim went to the emergency room and was treated for the injuries to her throat, court documents saying the victim told staff that Foursouls had strangled her a day or two before and that he strangled her about a week earlier as well.
In August court documents say law enforcement saw Foursouls and the victim together, the officers noticing the victim’s fresh black eye and bruising, the victim telling officers that Foursouls assaulted her a day or two prior.
According to court documents, in an interview with the FBI, Foursouls admitted to squeezing the victim’s neck in April, and when he was asked why Foursouls said, “Sometimes I will see red and it only lasts for maybe a minute and then I realize what I am doing and I stop.”
Allesandro Shalamar Foursouls is pleading guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a dating partner.
If convicted Foursouls could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.