GREAT FALLS- Halloween is on a Thursday this year, and there are plenty of events on and around the 31st to celebrate. We put together a list of events leading up to and on Halloween this year:
Kid-friendly:
The Children’s Museum of Montana’s Candy, Cauldrons and Costumes is Friday, October 25 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Trick or treating, carnival games and karaoke will be set up for kids. Tickets will be sold at the event.
Scheels Great Pumpkin Run hosted by Scheels Great Falls and Benefis on Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. There will be a 5K and a 1K for people to run or walk with pumpkins. There will be prizes for first individual, first team of two and first team of four who cross the 5K line without dropping their pumpkins. For more information, or to sign up go to the event’s Facebook page here.
Target is letting kids trick or treat with PAW Patrol Saturday, Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Great Falls Target. Kids are welcome to wear any costume they want.
The Mansfield Theatre is holding a trick or treat concert. The concert is Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 am and is free to attend. Kids at the Mansfield Theatre will be introduced to the live symphony experience.
Let’s Play Games and Toys is holding a Halloween bash on October 26 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A spooky themed Dungeons and Dragons game will be played and other games will be played at the party and a costume contest will be held.
Mall-O-Ween at the Holiday Village Mall will be October 31 between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The event’s page on Facebook says to come for trick or treating inside of the mall with a costume parade at Scheels.
Gardner’s Ghosts, Goblins and Ghouls Halloween Event will be October 31 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for trick or treating from camper door to camper door. Games and prizes will also be available at the event and it is kid-friendly.
Harvest Springs Community Church’s Kids Funtastic Fall Festival will be October 31 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Montana Expo Park. The festival is for kids and families and is free to attend. The event page says for kids to come dressed as their favorite movie character and enjoy the KF3: Movie Mania.
Set Free Montana is having a Halloween party on October 31 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A sign on the front of Set Free Ministries is advertising the event to be free with a family carnival. There will be games, prizes, face painting, puppets and candy.
Faith Lutheran Church is holding a Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the front portion of the parking lot will be closed to thru traffic for kids to be able to trick or treat at decorated cars. The event page says the church’s social hall will be open as well for kids to go inside and warm up as well as play games and make crafts.
Scheels is having a costume parade on October 31 between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The event’s page on Facebook says various candy stations will be put up through the store. The event is for kids 10-years-old and under.
The Downtown Great Falls Association is holding its safe trick-or-treating on October 31 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event says businesses downtown and along Central Avenue will be offering trick-or-treating.
The Great Falls Library will be a part of the safe Trick or Treat from the Downtown Great Falls Association on October 31 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. According to their website, you can stop by the library for treats like color-changing pencils, glow-in-the-dark bookmarks and candy.
Not so scary:
Students from CMR’s Drama Department will be going around on Saturday, October 26 to collect cans for the CMR Food Pantry. The students will be out from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm in costume with a badge to identify them as Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat participants.
The LGBTeen Quties is holding a Halloween party on Saturday, October 26, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art on the second floor. Their event page says it is for 13 to 19-year-old LGBT youth and allies. A DJ and dancing will be at the party and a costume contest will be held.
Haunted houses:
Haunt Phobia has several dates for their haunted house that runs from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Great Falls at 411 Sweetgrass Ct. The cost of the haunted house is free but any monetary donations will go to L.O.V.E., which is a local non-profit for foster children, and any food donations will go to the Food Bank and the Morningside School Food Pantry. All ages are welcome and children will be given a monster repellent glow stick to be able to walk through.
Great Falls Voyagers are holding the Scream at Centene on October 30 and 31 starting at 7:00 pm. Admission is $10 or $7 with a canned food donation. Their event page says the horrifying journey starts in the back parking lot on the south side of the stadium.
The Sparkettes of Montana are holding their Trail of Terror, which is a walking trail from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm for people to come and be scared. The trail is at 4800 10th Avenue South. They ask that people come dressed in weather-appropriate clothing for the walking trail. Ticket prices and dates the trial is open can be found on their Facebook.