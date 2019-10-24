Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE BETWEEN BELT AND GEYSER AND 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER KINGS HILL PASS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THOSE HUNTING OR RECREATING OUTDOORS ON SATURDAY SHOULD EXPECT MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WIND EVENT ON FRIDAY IS FORECAST TO BE STRONGER THAN THE WIND EVENT ON THIS PAST TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&