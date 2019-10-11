GREAT FALLS- A Harlem man was sentenced after assaulting a woman twice in June of 2018.
Jerel Edgar Johnson pleaded guilty in June to domestic abuse by a habitual offender according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The release states that in court records, the prosecution said Johnson assaulted the victim twice in June of 2018 near Snake Butte on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.
The victim of the assaults sought medical treatment for her injuries, reporting that Johnson had hit, kneed, slapped and choked her.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Johnson has at least two separate prior domestic assaults in tribal court.
Jerel Edgar Johnson was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.