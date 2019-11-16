ULM- The First Peoples Buffalo Jump is hosting an end of the year guided hike along the cliffs of the First Peoples Buffalo Jump.
A guided hike along the cliffs at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be Saturday, November 30 from 10 am to 12 pm.
The hike will be the first of the season and will offer anyone hiking along the opportunity to learn about two distinctive methods of creating rock art, what the difference between a pictograph and a petroglyph and how symbols are used in interpreting a people or an era.
Hikers will be guided by Park Manager Clark Carlson-Thompson along the cliffs at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.
The release from Montana State Parks says the hike is strenuous and hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.
There are 20 spots available for the hike and it will cost $4.00 per person.
To reserve a spot you can call the First Peoples Buffalo Jump at 406-866-2217.