GREAT FALLS - Some buildings downtown have been vacant for years, but a development group in the Electric City is working on a vision to breathe new life into them.
A proposal from Grow Great Falls Montana targets several half blocks or intersections for potential renovation. For instance, the 500 block on Central Avenue on its south side has some stores on the ground floor, including Dragonfly Dry Goods, but the upper levels have been empty for years.
That just gives the building and other similar sites more potential for new business and housing opportunities down the line, according to GGFM. The developmental group will run a financial feasibility study to figure out the costs, and they're looking for both community input and professional advice before landing on a concrete plan.
"We want to get ideas for downtown from downtown merchants, from residents, from people who shop or go out to dinner downtown,” said Brett Doney, the president and CEO of GGFM. “We want to get all of these ideas and then filter them through some design and development expertise."
In the meantime, the group wants to get people excited for the possibilities in the area, considering the number of businesses that have opened in recent years.
"The downtown Dice and Games store, My Viola [Floral Studio], Pizzaz. There are so many things downtown, we just want to keep that momentum going," said Doney.
Both the developmental group and the city have received a grant from the State Department of Commerce to fund the project. Once they've gathered and looked at the ideas, a finalized vision is set to come up in the City's Downtown Showcase later this year.
"We'll invite developers, businesses, entrepreneurs to come to the showcase. We'll present these concepts to try to attract interest," said Doney.
Right now, GGFM said it’s looking for a team with experience in downtown design and development to help with its building blocks and concepts. Interested in sharing your ideas or want to get involved? You can check out the Request For Proposal (RFP) below and send applications to GGFM at BDoney@GrowGreatFalls.org, or you can visit their official website.